How long will Tom Brady keep playing?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 27, 2021, 10:40 AM EST
NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Father Time, as Al Michaels once said, doesn’t know Tom Brady‘s address.

And so as Brady keeps going and going, the question becomes how much longer will he go?

At one point in his career, Brady’s standard answer regarding the duration of his contract was, “Ten more years.” Eventually, the answer shifted to a specific age. Forty-five.

Specifically, the year in which he turns 45. That will be August of 2022. Two more seasons beyond this one.

Considering how he’s playing, why stop there? Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com, who has established a pipeline to Camp Brady, recently suggested on ESPN Radio that the 45-year-old expiration date “in part had to do with family reasons.” Darlington said that Brady’s family is “very happy in Tampa right now.”

So maybe Brady not only plays for the Bucs in 2021. And 2022. And beyond.

As a coach explained several years ago, Brady’s arm will be as strong as it currently is into his 50s. The thing to watch is his legs. When he can no longer get away from pressure and starts getting hit by guys who are now literally less than half his age, injuries will creep in.

That could still be awhile. Brady has mastered the ability to anticipate a hit and get rid of the ball — even if it means an interception (like it did on Sunday when Packers safety Darnell Savage was closing in, and Brady unloaded a can of corn that was consumed by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander). For the Bucs or any other team that may employ Brady, that’s a small price to pay to have a season or two with a GOAT who wants to keep grazing for as long as he can.

24 responses to “How long will Tom Brady keep playing?

  2. Pretty sure at this point, he’s just the devil torturing the rest of the rest of the football world.

  4. At some point he has to decline. I don’t know if it’s 44 or 46 or 48 or 50. He is a human, closer to subhuman though.

  6. If he’s healthy and he clearly likes it, and is winning, and his family is good with it, keep going. 4,600+ passing yards this year. He’s got tools around him. Keep the foot to the pedal. He has consumed NFL football for 21 years now. He’s not a salesman. He’s a leader. Seems more along the lines of becoming a politician (like a Senator or Governor), just not sure he can put up with that nonsense.

  7. ANSWER: After he wins his 7th SB AND
    he gets his 19-0 Season.

    TB wants that 19-0 to cap off his career

  8. I used the improper term above:

    My comment was meant to say: At some point he has to decline. I don’t know if it’s 44 or 46 or 48 or 50. He is a human, closer to “superhuman” though.

    Obviously Brady is not subhuman. I may be at grammar though.

  10. He definitely showed his age in the second half of the NFC Championship game. He was airmailing balls over everyone’s head. He could get a ring like Peyton Manning where the defense is the team and they win despite of the QB play.

  11. “As a coach explained several years ago, Brady’s arm will be as strong as it currently is into his 50s. ”

    Find that hard to believe. We’ve seen every great arm degrade in time – even arms superior to his. Manning, Brees, Marino, Montana, Unitas, et. al. each saw their ability to throw deep disappear.

  12. Definitely the legs that are the first question. If he can stay mobile and flexible through his various training methods, he can probably play a few more years. I think what we don’t know is when that random injury pops up, like a ligament or age-related arthritis. It may not even be from a hit. The cliff is probably coming though, just a few years later than most due to his methods, work-ethic, overall health and probably genetics.

  13. All I know is it will be a sad day for football when he does have to. I’m sorry but look where The New England Patriots are and where Tampa Bay is. He brings the whole team up and if you look up leader it shows a picture of Tom Brady. Players say he goes off the chain and is beyond focused on game day. I really admire the man.

  15. kemp13 says:
    January 27, 2021 at 11:24 am
    “As a coach explained several years ago, Brady’s arm will be as strong as it currently is into his 50s. ”

    Find that hard to believe. We’ve seen every great arm degrade in time – even arms superior to his. Manning, Brees, Marino, Montana, Unitas, et. al. each saw their ability to throw deep disappear.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Favre’s arm is still strong as ever.

  16. “Find that hard to believe. We’ve seen every great arm degrade in time – even arms superior to his. Manning, Brees, Marino, Montana, Unitas, et. al. each saw their ability to throw deep disappear”

    And yet, he is older then all those other players and TB12 keeps throwing it deep. His workouts are like none other before

  17. Tom has been incredible and his resilience is astounding. Hats off: no hate. But I think it’s easy to forget how fast one can fall.

    Peyton Manning was lights out for the Broncos the year before his injury. Top of his game in Indianapolis immediately prior to that. He crashed pretty hard and bailed after an outstanding HOF career.

    I see no reason not to think that Tom could crash and burn any time. I’m not betting against him this year or next year: that seems foolish. But I still wager that his fall will be precipitous and quick. Every year is a gamble.

  18. YouEnjoyMyself says:
    January 27, 2021 at 11:19 am
    He definitely showed his age in the second half of the NFC Championship game. He was airmailing balls over everyone’s head. He could get a ring like Peyton Manning where the defense is the team and they win despite of the QB play.

    So he played a poor second half no one is disagreeing
    But first half
    16-23 202 yards 2 TDs. I30 QBR
    If he doesn’t do that they don’t win
    And another td in the second half.

  19. It’s always been about the legs, arm looks ok. He doesn’t run much and has been a master at shifting/gliding around the pocket to buy time. But an unblocked or quickly closing defender he’s not even attempting to run….or take a hit. Throw the ball away and live another down.

    Brady has also said when he thinks he ‘sucks’ he’ll hang em up. Hasn’t happened yet, living in a warmer climate, playing a kids game, still having fun.

    I still give em a couple more years, 45 seems doable

  21. If Brady retires when he turns 45, that would mean only 1 more season beyond this one, which I think matches the number of years left on his contract with Tampa Bay. Maybe he’ll keep going past that, but if he ends up playing behind an offensive line that can’t protect him I think he’ll be ready to retire. (not that I anticipate problems with Tampa’s O line, but injuries can always change things in a hurry)

  22. He’ll keep playing until he is no longer effective or he sustains a serious injury (in which case he’ll no longer be effective)

  23. He definitely showed his age in the second half of the NFC Championship game. He was airmailing balls over everyone’s head. He could get a ring like Peyton Manning where the defense is the team and they win despite of the QB play.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________________

    And in the first half he looked like a 23 year old kid. I wouldn’t say he showed his age in the second half, more showed some bad decision making.

    Stop with the Manning reference. Manning’s last year he missed half the season and threw more INTs than TDs when he did play. He was the definition of being carried. Brady threw for over 4,600 yards and 40 TDs. Its not even a comparison.

