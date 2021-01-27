How long will Tom Brady keep playing?

Getty Images

Father Time, as Al Michaels once said, doesn’t know Tom Brady‘s address.

And so as Brady keeps going and going, the question becomes how much longer will he go?

At one point in his career, Brady’s standard answer regarding the duration of his contract was, “Ten more years.” Eventually, the answer shifted to a specific age. Forty-five.

Specifically, the year in which he turns 45. That will be August of 2022. Two more seasons beyond this one.

Considering how he’s playing, why stop there? Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com, who has established a pipeline to Camp Brady, recently suggested on ESPN Radio that the 45-year-old expiration date “in part had to do with family reasons.” Darlington said that Brady’s family is “very happy in Tampa right now.”

So maybe Brady not only plays for the Bucs in 2021. And 2022. And beyond.

As a coach explained several years ago, Brady’s arm will be as strong as it currently is into his 50s. The thing to watch is his legs. When he can no longer get away from pressure and starts getting hit by guys who are now literally less than half his age, injuries will creep in.

That could still be awhile. Brady has mastered the ability to anticipate a hit and get rid of the ball — even if it means an interception (like it did on Sunday when Packers safety Darnell Savage was closing in, and Brady unloaded a can of corn that was consumed by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander). For the Bucs or any other team that may employ Brady, that’s a small price to pay to have a season or two with a GOAT who wants to keep grazing for as long as he can.