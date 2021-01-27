Ian Book hopes to be compared to Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book measured in at an even six feet at the Senior Bowl, and he knows that’s not ideal height for an NFL quarterback. But he also knows there’s a recent spate of quarterbacks who have changed ideas about what constitutes ideal height for an NFL quarterback.

Asked by IrishIllustrated.com who he models his game after, Book mentioned some shorter quarterbacks who have had a big impact in the NFL.

“There’s a few,” Book said. “I watch Drew Brees and Russell Wilson all the time. Those are my two that I love to watch. I watch them compete. I love watching Baker Mayfield. I love how much of a competitor he is. But those three, I love watching. I try to play a similar game as them. At the end of day, those three are just winners and they’re competitive. They’re super competitive and what they do is win and that’s what I want to do.”

There was a time when Book would have been written off as too short. But that’s no longer the eliminator of NFL quarterback prospects it once was.