Jason Licht: Antonio Brown “has been nothing short of spectacular”

Getty Images

When Antonio Brown joined the Buccaneers and the Saints were preparing to face Tampa Bay in Week Nine, New Orleans defensive end Cam Jordan told PFT regarding the prospect of facing Brown, “He’s got to get to Week Nine.”

Brown did, and then some. He’s now preparing to play in his first Super Bowl since his rookie season with the Steelers.

Appearing recently on the Peter King Podcast, G.M. Jason Licht addressed Brown’s behavior with the Bucs.

“He has been nothing short of spectacular,” Licht said of Brown. “His attitude, his work ethic, which everybody knows, he works very hard, but just his attitude. He’s actually been mentoring players. I see him on the sideline this year, talking to Leonard Fournette saying, ‘Hey, be patient. Your time will come. Be a team player.’ And it’s really a remarkable moment to see Antonio Brown being a mentor. It’s been spectacular. Couldn’t be happier with him, what he’s done for us as a player, but also what he’s done for us as a teammate. A lot of people wouldn’t think you would be saying that about him, but I am.”

Licht added the Brown, who missed the NFC Championship with a knee injury, “desperately” wants to play in the Super Bowl.

“I’m optimistic at this point, but we’ll see,” Licht said.

Given that the Buccaneers will need to be able to score plenty of points to beat the Chiefs, they’ll benefit from having Brown available for Super Bowl LV.