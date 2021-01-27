Jason Witten retiring from NFL

Getty Images

Tight end Jason Witten is trying retirement out for a second time.

Witten retired after the 2017 season to take a job as an analyst on Monday Night Football, but returned to the Cowboys after one season in the booth and moved on to the Raiders in 2020. He told Todd Archer of ESPN.com on Wednesday that he will be retiring.

“A coach once told me, ‘The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,'” Witten said. “As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it. Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation.”

Witten spent 16 of his 17 seasons with the Cowboys and he told Archer he intends to sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys in March so he can officially retire as a member of the team. Witten’s career comes to an end with 1,228 catches for 13,046 yards, and 74 touchdowns.