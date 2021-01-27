Jim Irsay on Colts QB: If you get one who’s ready to go, it’s the best opportunity

Getty Images

The Colts have enjoyed one of the steadiest quarterback situations of the last two decades, between Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

That’s been destabilized over the last couple years, first with Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement and then Philip Rivers deciding to hang up his cleats after one season with the franchise.

Indianapolis has been mentioned as a potential — if not likely — suitor for Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford. In his Wednesday press conference, Colts owner Jim Irsay acknowledged that he can’t talk about players currently on other teams. But with a roster that’s already strong, a veteran QB might make the most sense.

“Our belief is we’re close, that we have a tremendous nucleus of players that are capable of competing for the Super Bowl very soon,” Irsay said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “Ideally if you can get someone to come in this year who’s ready to go, it gives you your best opportunity.”

But Irsay would also like to have a long-term solution that can set up the club for another generation.

“If we can get the great young guy, the one you can build around for 15 years, that’s ideal, but if not, there’s other ways to get it done,” Irsay said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

In terms of the draft, Irsay feels that the team shouldn’t mortgage its future just to move up and get a QB. Indianapolis currently has the 21st overall pick in the 2021 draft.

“You can’t set yourself back years by trying to do more than what’s there,” Irsay said. “You take what the draft gives you; you can’t force it.”

Still, Irsay knows the importance of getting the QB position right.

“That special guy under center can change your trajectory like no one else,” Irsay said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “Those guys can bail you out.”