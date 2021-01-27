Jim Irsay: Philip Rivers was such an important Colt in one year

Getty Images

Philip Rivers has decided to call it a career after 17 seasons — his final year with the Colts.

Though he was only with Indianapolis in 2020, Colts owner Jim Irsay said Rivers had a significant effect on the franchise.

“To see Philip Rivers have the type of year he had, he was such an important Colt player in this one year,” Irsay said on Wednesday, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “His leadership, his strength, all the things he brought.”

Rivers completed 68 percent of his 2020 passes for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Colts finished 11-5, earning a playoff berth before falling to the Bills in the wild-card round.

“Part of me would have loved to see them go at it again, because I loved that team so much and I loved Philip so much,” Irsay said. “But there’s something to be said about the way he went out, gunslinging and playing good football.”