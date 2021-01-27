LeRoy Butler indicates he did not make the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 has already been conducted, but the results will not be released until the day before the Super Bowl. However, at least one finalist has revealed he did not make it.

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler, who was one of the 15 modern-era finalists, posted on Twitter today indicating that he was passed over.

“Maybe next year!” Butler wrote. “It’s always a good thing, to be discussed with the best to ever play THE GAME!”

It’s unclear how Butler was informed that he didn’t make it, as the Hall of Fame wanted to keep the voting results secret until the big reveal on Super Bowl Eve. Realistically, however, it’s almost impossible to keep secrets like that for two weeks, and so this may not be the last time we get a sneak preview of who did or did not make the Hall of Fame.