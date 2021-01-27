Lions announce Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Anthony Lynn officially has a new job.

Reports emerged over the weekend that the Lions would hire the former Chargers head coach as offensive coordinator, and Detroit announced the move on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lions were one of a couple potential landing spots after Los Angeles fired Lynn after the 2020 Season. He reportedly spoke with the Seahawks about their offensive coordinator job, which went to Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron.

Lynn was 33-31 in four seasons as the Chargers’ head coach, going 1-1 in the postseason. After the Chargers went 9-7 and 12-4 in Lynn’s first two seasons in L.A., the club was 5-11 and 7-9 in 2019 and 2020.

After finishing his playing career in 1999, Lynn spent most of his coaching career as a running backs coach. He was the Bills’ offensive coordinator in 2016 and served as the interim head coach for the final game of the season after the club fired Rex Ryan.

Buffalo was 10th in points scored, 16th in yards, and first in rushing the year Lynn served as OC.