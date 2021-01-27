Lions have already talked to one-third of the league about Matthew Stafford

Getty Images

The Lions are shopping quarterback Matthew Stafford, and they have a whole lot of potential customers.

About a third of the league has reached out to the Lions about a potential Stafford trade, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Among the teams that have been mentioned as potential trade partners for the Lions are the Colts, 49ers, Broncos, Patriots, Football Team, Panthers, Raiders, Rams, Texans and Cowboys.

The Lions are said to be seeking at least a first-round draft pick for Stafford. With so many teams interested, they may be able to get more than that.