Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The pandemic seems to have resulted in a higher percentage of NFL broadcasters than NFL players suffering infections.

Via TMZ.com, FOX’s Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Strahan appeared remotely as part of Sunday’s coverage of the NFC Championship. He also has been absent from his other job, co-host of Good Morning America.

Per the report, Strahan learned on Saturday that he’d been exposed to the virus.

Various other NFL broadcasters caught the virus during the 2020 season, including Tony Romo of CBS and Mike Tirico of NBC. Both called games from home during their quarantine periods.