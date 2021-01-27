Mickey Loomis: Cap will be challenging, but we’re not rebuilding

Getty Images

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis is waiting for word from quarterback Drew Brees about his plans for the 2021 season and he’s also waiting for word from the league about the salary cap for the year to come.

We know the cap won’t be lower than $175 million, which would represent a $23 million drop from the 2020 season and even a smaller drop would leave the Saints well over the cap. During a press conference from the Senior Bowl on Wednesday, Loomis agreed “it’s going to be challenging” for the team to deal with the situation without specifying any plans for doing so.

Loomis did say that he does not expect to make moves that would limit the team’s chances of contending for the postseason and more.

“We’ve got a great roster, and I can’t foresee a circumstance where we’re not going to say, ‘We’re going to do everything we can to win, win now and compete for a championship,'” Loomis said.

The Saints have long been fond of pushing cap costs into the future in order to hold onto members of the franchise and that may be part of the plan this offseason. Given the cap situation, it’s hard to imagine it will represent all Loomis does in an attempt to keep the Saints afloat in the standings and on the financial side.