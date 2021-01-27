Mickey Loomis on Drew Brees: We’ll wait on him

Getty Images

Reports ahead of the Saints’ divisional round loss to the Buccaneers indicated Saints quarterback Drew Brees would retire once the Saints were out of the playoffs.

Brees didn’t make any announcement after the loss and General Manager Mickey Loomis showed no sign of knowing Brees’ plans at a Wednesday press conference. He did say that wasn’t too different from the past and that the quarterback’s status was one of many things the team needs to sort out in the coming weeks.

“I don’t think it’s a lot different from last year,” Loomis said. “We’ll wait for him. We’ve got a lot of other planning to do. There’s more unknowns right now than there are knowns in the sense that we don’t yet know what the cap’s going to be.”

Loomis returned to not knowing the cap multiple ones as something holding up the team’s “action plan” for the offseason. They also have holes to fill on their coaching staff and impending free agents like Trey Hendrickson to deal with, but the quarterback question will be as big an offseason domino to fall as any in New Orleans.