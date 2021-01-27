Mike Mayock on Trent Brown: We’ve got to get a more consistent player

Getty Images

When the Raiders signed Trent Brown to a contract that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the game, they envisioned him being a dominant force up front.

Through two seasons of the four-year deal, Brown has at times displayed that ability. But for a variety of reasons, he’s played only 16 of a possible 32 games — 11 in 2019 and five in 2020.

The guarantees in Brown’s contract are up, which means Las Vegas could try to move on from the player in the offseason. But General Manager Mike Mayock didn’t seem eager to do so in an interview this week.

“He’s under contract and when he’s healthy he’s dominant. And you’ve got to juxtapose that with his inability to play, week to week, over a two-year period,” Mayock said, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’re excited about the player, but we’ve got to get a more consistent player. And obviously, we’re talking about everything right now. We think he’s the best right tackle in the league when healthy.”

Brown dealt with a calf injury, an IV mishap that sent him to the hospital, a lengthy stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and an ankle injury in 2020.