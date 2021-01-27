Najee Harris ignores agents’ advice to not practice at the Senior Bowl

Getty Images

As more and more college football players make business decisions about the pre-draft process, one top prospect has decided to throw caution, and perhaps cash, to the wind.

Bucky Brooks of NFL Media says, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, that former Alabama running back Najee Harris has decided to practice at the Senior Bowl, against the advice of his agents. Harris decided that he couldn’t be present at the Senior Bowl and not compete.

It’s a great attitude, but there’s a point where the desire to compete now needs to take a backseat to the desire to compete later. The hay is in the barn for Harris; there’s no reason to risk any type of injury that could impact his draft stock.

And if Harris won’t listen to his agents on this point, that’s not a good sign for the relationship moving forward. Either the player won’t heed good advice, or the agents aren’t doing a good enough job of getting through to the client.

Regardless, someone needs to intervene and to tell Harris that, despite what anyone from the Senior Bowl or the coaching staffs may be saying, it’s not in his best interests to do anything other than submit to interviews.