Report: Jaguars to hire Sanjay Lal to coaching staff

The Jaguars are set to hire Sanjay Lal as as part of Urban Meyer’s new coaching staff in Jacksonville, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Lal spent the 2020 season as a senior offensive assistant with the Seattle Seahawks under head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenhimer.

Lal has 14 years of coaching experience in the NFL with most of his experience coming as a wide receiver coach, which is the position he’s tied to with the Jaguars. He began his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders as a quality control coach in 2007 before moving to coach receivers in 2009. He spent three years with the New York Jets (2012-14), two with the Buffalo Bills (2015-16), one with the Indianapolis Colts (2017) and two with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-19) before joining Seattle.

Lal leaves the Seahawks to team up with a former Seahawks offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell, in Jacksonville.