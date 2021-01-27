Report: Pat Fitzgerald agrees to 10-year extension at Northwestern

Getty Images

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald has been mentioned as a possible candidate for NFL head coaching openings multiple times over the years and his name came back up before the 2020 season came to an end.

There were reports of interest from NFL teams after the end of the season as well, but those teams were never identified and Fitzgerald never met with anyone. All of the chatter might have helped Fitzgerald pick up even more security in his current job.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports that Fitzgerald has agreed to a 10-year extension with Northwestern. That keeps him tied to the school through 2030. There’s no word of any buyouts or clauses regarding leaving the school for other jobs.

Fitzgerald is 106-81 through 15 seasons at the school.