Report: Rams are expected to have open QB competition

John Wolford is an undrafted free agent who has made two career starts. Jared Goff is a former No. 1 overall choice who has gone 42-27 in the regular season in his career.

Yet, Wolford will get a chance to win the starting job in 2021.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports if the Rams don’t trade Goff before opening camp, Goff and Wolford will compete for the starting job. (Spoiler alert: Goff’s contract makes it hard for the Rams to trade him.)

Recent comments by coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead appear to confirm that’s the Rams’ plan, with neither giving Goff a vote of confidence.

McVay called Goff the Rams’ quarterback “right now,” and Snead followed by saying Goff “is a Ram at this moment; it’s way too early to speculate.”

According to Rapoport, the Rams were intrigued by Wolford in the 88 snaps he played this season.

Goff had 17 turnovers in the regular season, including 13 interceptions. He threw two touchdowns in two postseason games with no turnovers.

The contract the Rams gave Goff in 2019 essentially marries them for the 2021 season, with Goff due $27.5 million in guaranteed salary and carrying a cap number of almost $35 million. But just because the Rams have Goff on the roster doesn’t mean they have to start him.

Goff could end up being an expensive backup.