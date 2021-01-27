Report: Scott Milanovich will be Colts quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

New Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was coaching in the CFL before the Colts hired him in 2018 and the team is reportedly plucking another coach from across the border to take over for Brady as their quarterbacks coach.

Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports that the team is hiring Scott Milanovich to fill that position. Milanovich was named the head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos last year, but the CFL did not play a 2020 season and he resigned earlier this week.

Milanovich had been the quarterbacks coach for the Jaguars for three years before accepting the Edmonton job. He was the head coach of the Toronto Argonauts from 2012 to 2016 and Brady was the offensive coordinator on his staff for most of that time.

It’s not clear what quarterbacks Brady and Milanovich will be working with during the 2021 season, and there will be plenty of people watching to see how the Colts move to replace the retired Philip Rivers.