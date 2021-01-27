Report: Shaun Sarrett joining Chargers as assistant offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Steelers elected not to renew Shaun Sarrett’s contract, but now Pittsburgh’s former offensive line coach has found a new job.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Sarrett is expected to join the Chargers as assistant offensive line coach.

Sarrett had been with the Steelers since 2012 as an offensive assistant. He was promoted to assistant offensive line coach in 2018 and offensive line coach in 2019.

The Chargers hired former Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi to be the club’s offensive coordinator under new head coach Brandon Staley.