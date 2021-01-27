Report: Steelers talking to James Campen for offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Steelers promoted quarterback coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator, but now they’re reportedly looking outside the building to fill another position.

Pittsburgh is talking to James Campen about becoming its offensive line coach, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Campen was the Chargers’ offensive line coach in 2020 after serving as the Browns’ associate head coach and offensive line coach in 2019.

But he was with the Packers from 2004-2018, serving as the offensive line coach from 2007-2017. He added the title of run-game coordinator for the 2018 season.

The Steelers announced offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett would not have his contract renewed on Jan. 14. He was in the position for two seasons.