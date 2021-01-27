Reports: Ben Johnson to remain Lions TE coach, Mark DeLeone to be LB coach

Getty Images

The Lions continued to flesh out head coach Dan Campbell’s initial coaching staff on Wednesday.

In addition to officially announcing Anthony Lynn as the team’s offensive coordinator, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Ben Johnson will remain the team’s tight ends coach and Field Yates of ESPN reports Mark DeLeone will be the linebackers coach.

Johnson joined the Lions in 2019 as an offensive quality control coach and moved up to being position coach in 2020. He was on the Dolphins staff with Campbell from 2012-2015 and moved up to tight ends coach after Campbell became the interim head coach.

DeLeone was the inside linebackers coach for the Bears the last two years. He spent the previous three seasons on the Chiefs staff.