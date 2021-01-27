Reports: Shawn Mennenga out as Packers special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Packers are beginning to make changes to their coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga will not return for the 2021 season.

Green Bay struggled on special teams throughout the season, allowing allowing a league-worst 17.1 yards per punt return. The club also finished No. 30 in gaining 4.8 yards per punt return and No. 31 with 18.9 yards per kick return.

Mennenga joined the Packers in 2019, Matt LaFleur’s first year as head coach. He was previously the special teams coordinator at Vanderbilt and was an assistant special teams coach for the Browns from 2011-2017.