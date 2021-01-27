Reports: Texans speaking with Josh McCown, Lovie Smith for staff roles, Tim Kelly to remain OC

Getty Images

Now that the Houston Texans have a head coach in place, they are moving quickly to fill out the rest of their coaching staff.

According to NFL Network, the Texans are targeting Josh McCown and former Chicago Bears and University of Illinois head coach Lovie Smith for position on David Culley’s coaching staff.

Additionally, Tim Kelly is expected to remain as the team’s offensive coordinator with the Texans hopeful that will help mend the fences with quarterback Deshaun Watson, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

McCown finished the 2020 season as a player for the Texans after being signed off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, where he’d be taking part in team activities remotely as a reserve option. If Kelly remains as offensive coordinator, McCown could be a consideration for quarterbacks coach.

Smith was let go as head coach at Illinois in December after a five-year run leading the program. Smith’s defensive background would put him in the mix for the defensive coordinator role.

Also, the Texans could also be adding former Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard to the staff as well, according to Ed Werder of ESPN.