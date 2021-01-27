Reports: Texans working on deal to make David Culley their head coach

Getty Images

The Texans are working toward a deal that will make David Culley their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

Culley remains in Houston after a long day of interviews. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was the only other candidate who got a second interview with Texans General Manager Nick Caserio and team chairman Cal McNair.

Culley, 65, is a surprise hire to most, but he will become the second minority coach to get a head coaching job this cycle, the first Black coach. The Jets hired Robert Saleh.

The fact that Culley blew away the Texans in his virtual and in-person interviews is not a surprise to all who know him. He served as the assistant head coach for Andy Reid and for John Harbaugh and worked for Bill Cowher in Pittsburgh.

Culley currently is the Ravens’ assistant head coach/passing game coordinator and receivers coach and received a strong endorsement from Harbaugh.

Culley has never served as a coordinator in his 27-year coaching career, which makes him “an outside-the-box” choice as John McClain of the Houston Chronicle put it.