Sammy Watkins, Le’Veon Bell listed as limited by Chiefs

Left tackle Eric Fisher was the only Chiefs player who would have missed Chiefs practice on Wednesday.

Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game and will not play in the Super Bowl, so there wasn’t much suspense about his practice status.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) came into the week with less certainty. Both players missed last Sunday’s win and the Chiefs estimated that they would have been limited participants in Wednesday’s session.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot), linebacker Willie Gay (ankle), tackle Mike Remmers (groin), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion), and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (ankle) also would have been limited participants. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (toe) would have been a full participant if the Chiefs had held an actual practice session.