Scotty Miller: I’m faster than Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller showed in the NFC Championship Game that he has serious speed. He also has serious confidence.

Asked by Dan Patrick to compare himself to Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Miller said he believes he would win a one-on-one footrace.

“I’m taking me, every day of the week,” Miller said. “I’ll take me over anybody. Tyreek is unbelievable, super quick, unbelievable talent. But if we’re talking about a race, I’ve got all the confidence in myself going up against anybody.”

Asked if he considers himself the fastest player in the NFL, Miller said, “Yes, sir.”

Neither Miller nor Hill attended the Scouting Combine, so a valid comparison of their 40-yard dash times for them are hard to find. But Miller reportedly ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, while Hill was reported at 4.29 seconds. That would seem to suggest that Miller isn’t quite on Hill’s level. But if they want to race in the offseason to prove which one is faster, a whole lot of fans would watch.