Seahawks cut Chad Wheeler

The Seahawks have acted quickly after offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges.
Seattle officially waived Wheeler today, according to the league’s transaction wire.
As a practical matter, the move doesn’t make a big difference. Wheeler was going to become a free agent in March anyway, and the Seahawks had already made clear that he won’t be back with the team. But it’s a statement from the Seahawks that they are taking the matter seriously.
Wheeler released a statement on social media apologizing and saying, “It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need.”