Seahawks release statement on Chad Wheeler who is “no longer on the team”

USA TODAY Sports

Chad Wheeler technically remains on the Seahawks’ roster until March when the new league year begins. But the team made clear it has no intention of offering the offensive tackle a tender.

Wheeler is scheduled to become a restricted free agent, and his career surely is over after the shocking details of his arrest for suspicion of domestic violence.

The Seahawks condemned the alleged act and offered “thoughts and support” to the victim. It is unclear what the support entails.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence,” the team said. “Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.”

The statement went on to list hotlines for domestic violence and mental health issues.

“We encourage Chad to get the help he needs,” the Seahawks wrote.