Shane Waldron has Sean McVay’s endorsement as an offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Shane Waldron, the apparent new offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, has the endorsement of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Or at least he did a little over two years ago.

McVay spoke about Waldron’s potential as a future offensive coordinator ahead of a 2018 game against the Detroit Lions. Detroit reporters asked McVay about Waldron as Jim Bob Cooter was on his way out of favor with the Lions at time time. McVay gave a glowing assessment of Waldron and what he could bring to the table as a coordinator.

“He’s a phenomenal coach,” McVay said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “He’s a great communicator. He’s got a rare ability to authentically and genuinely connect with not only coaches, but the players and be able to correct in a manner that doesn’t make guys’ guards come up. It’s all about problem solving and doing it together. He’s obviously done a phenomenal job, really mainly as a leader for our offense, not exclusively to just being a pass-game coordinator.”

Waldron has served as the passing game coordinator of the Rams the last three seasons. He will replace Brian Schottenheimer in the role for Seattle after he was let go after the conclusion of the season with the team citing “philosophical differences.” Waldron would be the fourth offensive coordinator to serve under head coach Pete Carroll along with Schottenheimer, Darrell Bevell and Jeremy Bates.

McVay felt at the time Waldron was ready then to be a coordinator should the opportunity arise.

“Absolutely,” McVay said. “I would be extremely disappointed, selfishly, if we lost him, but so happy if that’s something that he felt like was next for him and his family. There’s no doubt about it, he’s a great coach and he’s certainly ready if that’s the next step that he decides he wants to take.”

He may not enjoy the fact that that opportunity came with a divisional rival in Seattle.