Stefon Diggs feeling inspired, motivated by end of first year in Buffalo

Getty Images

After the Bills lost to the Chiefs in last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs lingered on the field at Arrowhead Stadium to watch his opponents celebrate.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott eventually came back out to talk to Diggs and walk with him back to the locker room, but the image of what the Bills missed out on appears to have stuck with the wideout. Diggs posted a picture of him watching the confetti come down on Instagram along with a message wrapping up his first season in Buffalo.

“Feeling inspired feeling motivated . . . yea that s–t hurt but it’s going hurt when you give it everything you got and come up short,” Diggs wrote.

Diggs’ arrival in Buffalo helped lift the team to a division title and a pair of postseason wins. He’ll play a big role in closing the remaining gap that exists between them and the back-to-back AFC champions.