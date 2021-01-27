Tre’Davious White endorses Leslie Frazier as a head coach, hopes he doesn’t leave

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White provided Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier with a strong endorsement for his Texans head coaching candidacy, by saying he hopes it doesn’t happen.

White said Frazier would absolutely be a good hire by Houston, but White doesn’t want to lose him as his defensive coordinator in Buffalo.

“I don’t like that idea at all,” White said, via the Buffalo News. “Happy for him, happy that he’s getting an opportunity because he’s an amazing coach. He’s been a great, great asset for myself, I can speak from my personal experience with him, playing the position that I play and to have a defensive coordinator to have played that position, won a Super Bowl playing that position. That type of expertise, you don’t get that every day from a defensive coordinator in an organization, a guy that won the Super Bowl in your position.

“He’s the type of guy that takes the time to develop the player every day. I’m going into my fifth year, every day after practice, he made me catch deep balls, putting them on the JUGS and shooting them and I’m running full speed down the field. Anytime you have a coach like that, that you can definitely relate to and knows the ins and outs of this position and how things go, it’s definitely a plus. I’ll be definitely an endorsee for him to get a job, but hopefully he’ll be back with us next year because he’s definitely a big part of our success on defense.”

Frazier and Ravens assistant head coach/wide receivers coach David Culley are both expected to get second interviews with the Texans this week. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is also a candidate, although Bieniemy can’t be hired until after the Super Bowl.