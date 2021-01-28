Andy Reid happy for David Culley but wishes Eric Bieniemy had gotten hired, too

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has quite a coaching tree. One of his protegees got a head coaching job this cycle. Another didn’t.

The Texans hired David Culley, who was with Reid for 18 years at two stops. It filled the last available head coaching spot, leaving Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy without a head coaching job yet again.

It is unclear whether the Texans called Reid to get his take on Culley and/or Bieniemy, but Reid delivered praise for both Thursday.

“David will do a good job,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “He’s a people person. He’ll bring energy to the building. One of the most loyal guys I’ve ever been around. He’s a great person. We were together 18 years. We had a few cheeseburgers together.”

Culley’s hiring Wednesday night meant Bieniemy was going to be passed over for a third consecutive year. Bieniemy interviewed for six head coaching openings this year and multiple openings the past two years.

“I’m glad I have him [for another season], but I’m not so glad I have him,” Reid said. “I was really hoping he would have an opportunity to take one of these jobs. You guys know what I think of him. I think he’s great. I think he would be great for any number of teams that opened up and help them win football games and also develop men into men. I just think he’s a great person.”

So Bieniemy will return to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator for a fourth season in 2021, hoping for another shot a year from now. Reid is only 62 and has a chance to make Super Bowl history in the coming years with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, so he isn’t going anywhere.

That means Bieniemy will continue to wait for his chance.