Antonio Brown, Antoine Winfield Jr. among five Bucs who didn’t practice Thursday

The Buccaneers had five players listed as non-participants on their estimated Wednesday injury report.

Those same five actually did not practice on Thursday.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee), linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee), and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) all sat out of Thursday’s session.

Head coach Bruce Arians has said he doesn’t expect Brown to practice this week.

Pierre-Paul has taken limited practice reps throughout the postseason but has still played and been productive.

Wide receiver Mike Evans (knee) and nose tackle Vita Vea (ankle) were both limited.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (elbow) was full.