Ben Roethlisberger says he’s ready to restructure his contract for Steelers

Hours after Steelers President Art Rooney II said the team can’t handle Ben Roethlisberger‘s cap hit, Roethlisberger says he has no problem restructuring his contract to help the team out.

Roethlisberger told Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com that he agrees with everything Rooney said and is ready, willing and able to do what the Steelers need him to do to lower his massive $41.25 million cap hit for the 2021 season.

“I want to do everything I can and made that very clear to them from the very beginning that it was my idea to basically help the team however I can this year,” Roethlisberger said. “I don’t care about my pay at all this year.”

Roethlisberger indicated that he views 2021 as his last, best chance to win another Super Bowl ring, and he doesn’t want his cap hit to hold the Steelers back.

“I am pretty sure I want to go one more year [because] I think I can do it and give us a real chance and winning,” Roethlisberger said.

Reducing Roethlisberger’s cap hit was going to be the Steelers’ top priority this offseason. With Roethlisberger’s cooperation, that shouldn’t be a problem.