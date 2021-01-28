Brandon Beane: Despite restricted salary cap, Josh Allen extension can be done

Getty Images

Over the past few days, Bills head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager have both touted quarterback Josh Allen’s growth over the 2020 season.

Allen’s progression was a big part of why Buffalo reached the AFC Championship Game, they’ve said, making it clear that Allen has proven he is the long-term solution at QB.

Now that he’s completed his third season, Allen is eligible for a contract extension. But with the 2021 salary cap expected to go down to around $180 million, some players who may have earned a raise may not get one.

But during a Thursday appearance on WGR 550 sports radio, Beane said there’s still a chance the Bills could extend Allen this offseason.

“It can be done. We may have to be creative, but it could be done,” Beane said, via Chris Brown of the Bills official website.

Allen is entering the last year of his rookie deal, though the Bills will certainly pick up his fifth-year option.