Bruce Arians credits Todd Bowles: “We’ve been winning with defense”

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is crediting his defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles, for the team advancing to Super Bowl LV.

Arians said the Bucs’ defense is “light years” ahead of where the unit was when Bowles took over, and he praised Bowles for developing the young secondary and getting the most out of a talented front seven.

“We’ve been winning with defense,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

Even with both starting safeties injured in the NFC Championship Game, Bowles’ defense held the Packers to back-to-back three-and-outs in the fourth quarter. They came up big in a big moment, and Arians knows he hired the right person when he hired his defensive coordinator.