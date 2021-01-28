Bruce Arians on signing Tom Brady: Can’t hit a home run unless you swing for one

USA TODAY Sports

When the Buccaneers went after Tom Brady in the 2020 offseason, one might’ve said they were swinging for the fences.

Based on his Thursday comments, Bruce Arians would probably agree.

“You can’t hit a home run if you don’t swing for one,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s how you live life. Are you going to sit in a closest and or have some damn fun?”

The move has clearly worked out in the Bucs favor. Brady threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 picks. He hadn’t reached 4,600 yards since 2015 and hadn’t thrown for 40 TDs since setting an NFL record with 50 back in 2007.

And with the Buccaneers staying home to prepare for Super Bowl LIV, adding Brady was clearly worth the big swing. As Arians also likes to say, no risk it, no biscuit.