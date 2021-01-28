Chiefs bump Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mike Remmers to full participation

Getty Images

After the Chiefs practiced on Thursday, head coach Andy Reid said that every player on the active roster other than left tackle Eric Fisher was on the field.

That was also what the team said would have been the case on Wednesday, but getting on the field allowed a few players to do more work than the Chiefs estimated they would have done to kick off the week.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), tackle Mike Remmers (groin), and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (ankle) were all listed as full participants after being tagged as limited on Wednesday. Remmers is set to take Fisher’s place at left tackle after replacing him in the AFC Championship Game.

Wylie moved from right guard to right tackle in that contest with Stefan Wisniewski coming into the game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (toe) was the only other player listed as a full participant.

Running back Le'Veon Bell (knee), cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot), linebacker Willie Gay (ankle), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion), and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) remained in the limited category.