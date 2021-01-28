Dalvin Cook plans to “take full advantage” of chance to “explode again” in 2021

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook set career highs in a number of categories during the 2021 season, including rushing attempts, rushing yards, yards per carries, and rushing touchdowns.

Cook did that while matching his career high in games played and he likely would have set a new high had his father not died before the final game of the season. That production didn’t help Minnesota make the playoffs, but it made the decision to sign Cook to a five-year extension in September look like a wise one.

The early years of running back contracts are often prettier than the latter ones and Cook’s 356 overall touches may give rise to some concern about wear and tear. Cook said he does not have any of those concerns.

“Coming out of that type of year, you build your body up extra hard, you hit the weight room a little harder, and you just do things a little harder,” Cook said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “I think the injuries or whatever, that comes with the game. I’m going to turn it loose, and I’m going to have fun with it. Next year is going to be an opportunity for me to explode again, and I’m going to take full advantage of the opportunity by working my tail off this offseason so I can be ready for 16, 17 games — however many games I’ve gotta go. I’m going to be ready to go, and it should be a fun year for the Vikings.”

The Vikings Offense ran through Cook in 2020 and the plan will likely remain the same as long as he’s physically able to carry the load.