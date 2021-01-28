Falcons hiring Des Kitchings as running backs coach

Getty Images

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith’s initial staff in Atlanta continues to take shape.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Des Kitchings will be the team’s running backs coach. Bernie Parmalee, who opened last season as the running backs coach before taking over special teams duties when Dan Quinn was fired, will not return to the team.

Kitchings spent last season as the running backs coach at the University of South Carolina. He spent the previous eight seasons at North Carolina State and finished his time at the ACC school as their co-offensive coordinator.

He joins offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, quarterbacks coach Charles London, offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, wide receivers coach Dave Brock, and tight ends coach Justin Peelle as offensive coaches in Atlanta.

UPDATE 10:20 a.m. ET: The Falcons have announced Kitchings as their new running backs coach.