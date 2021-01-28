Fullback Patrick DiMarco announces retirement

Getty Images

Fullback Patrick DiMarco announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 years on Thursday.

“From a 10-year old kid dreaming of being Mike Alstott to playing fullback for 10 years in the National Football League, I am a testament for all the youth to pursue your dreams with everything you’ve got and don’t let the critics and doubters tell you what you can’t do and instead show them what you can do! Humble and hungry for Chapter 2!” DiMarco wrote in a Twitter post announcing his retirement.

DiMarco played for four different teams during his career. He was waived by the Buffalo Bills with an injury settlement in September due to a neck injury from training camp. DiMarco spent three seasons with the Bills after a four-year run with the Atlanta Falcons that included an appearance in Super Bowl LI.

An undrafted free agent out of the University of South Carolina, DiMarco signed with the San Diego Chargers. He was released by the Chargers after breaking a bone in his foot in training camp. DiMarco finally got his career started with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. He was released by the Chiefs after just one year before landing in Atlanta.

DiMarco was named a second-team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl in 2015. DiMarco caught 52 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns during his career.