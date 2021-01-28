Hiring cycle creates four extra third-round picks for 2021

Posted by Mike Florio on January 28, 2021, 1:25 PM EST
NFL: SEP 17 Seahawks at Bears
Getty Images

With the 2021 hiring cycle ended, extra draft picks eventually will be awarded to teams who lost minority candidates to coaching or G.M. jobs elsewhere.

Four teams will receive multiple third-round picks in the 2021 draft as a result of the hiring of Brad Holmes from the Rams to be G.M. of the Lions, Terry Fontenot from the Saints to be G.M. of the Falcons, Robert Saleh from the 49ers to be coach of the Jets and Martin Mayhew from the 49ers to be G.M. of Washington, and David Culley from the Ravens to be coach of the Texans.

The 49ers, because they lost two minority employees to promotions elsewhere, will receive an extra third-round pick in each of the next three years. The Ravens will get third-round picks in 2021 and 2022 due to the Texans’ hiring Culley, even though Culley was not a coordinator.

Some were concerned that the award of multiple third-round picks as an incentive to develop minority candidates could potentially operate as a disincentive to hire a minority coach or G.M. from another team, since that team will secure dibs on two extra players closer to the top than the bottom of the draft. Some believed that would boost opportunities for minority General Managers not currently connected to specific teams. However, candidates like Jerry Reese, Rick Smith, and Louis Riddick were not hired.

It remains to be seen whether the league will do more to promote minority hiring. The current cycle resulted in two new minority General Managers and two new minority head coaches. With the Chargers firing Anthony Lynn, the hiring of David Culley by the Texans keeps the total number of Black head coaches at three.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Hiring cycle creates four extra third-round picks for 2021

  1. It would definitely increase the number of black head coaches if they stopped getting fired.

  2. Leave it to ole’ Roger Goodell to manufacture the dumbest rule in not only professional football, but professional sports as a whole. Just another brick in the wall of his further ruining of the greatest sport in America.

  3. not exactly sure how giving the team that loses their coach two picks helps minority coaches…. if you gave the picks to the team who hired the coach, teams like the Texans would hire minority HCs every year…

  4. Teams are given draft picks for hiring minorities and then DEVELOPING them to become HCs and GMs. Developing is the key word. The teams who invest in minorities are rewarded. NFL hopes with this system in place, it would encourage teams to hire and DEVELOP said group. Why would the NFL give draft picks to the teams who hire a minority for said positions ? That makes no sense. Some teams would manipulate the system just for draft picks. They would hire people not ready for the job. Or fire them in 1 year like what Arizona did to Steve Wilks. It’s a good system, invest in people and teams are rewarded.

  6. Why do the 49’rs get compensated for Mayhew, he was already a GM. I thought this program was supposed give opportunities to untapped minorities?

  7. As a Lions fan it absolutely blows my mind that another team would hire Mayhew as their GM. Did you not see what a terrible job he did here for years? Kenny Golladay is literally the only player I can think of who ended up being a good selection for us.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.