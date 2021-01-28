Keenan McCardell joining Vikings as wide receivers coach

Getty Images

The changes to the Vikings coaching staff will include the arrival of a new wide receivers coach.

Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union was the first to report that Keenan McCardell will take over that role on Mike Zimmer’s staff. McCardell played wideout for the Jaguars and spent the last four years in the same job in Jacksonville.

McCardell has also coached wideouts for Washington and at the University of Maryland since retiring as a player.

One of the players McCardell worked with at Maryland was former Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs. In Minnesota, he’ll get a chance to tutor Justin Jefferson, who the Vikings took with the first-round pick they acquired from Buffalo for Diggs and went on to have a standout rookie season in Minnesota.

The Vikings still have 2020’s wide receivers coach Andrew Janocko on their staff. Multiple Vikings reporters expect he will move to quarterbacks coach with Klint Kubiak taking on offensive coordinator duties in the wake of his father Gary’s retirement.