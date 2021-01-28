Lions coach, G.M. report to Rod Wood, not ownership

Getty Images

When we ranked the available coaching jobs for the current cycle, several fell into the “wait ’til next year” category. The concerns in Atlanta, Detroit, and Houston arose from the presence of executives who served basically as go-betweens for the coach/G.M. and owner.

In Detroit, team president/CEO Rod Wood provides the clear buffer between football personnel and owner Sheila Ford Hamp. As noted by Albert Breer of SI.com, new G.M. Brad Holmes and new coach Dan Campbell will report not to Hamp but to Wood.

Hamp has every right to delegate that responsibility to Wood, even if it essentially makes him a surrogate owner. The problem is that Wood’s involvement complicates the situation by introducing another personality into the broader structure of the front office.

In Detroit, the situation becomes even trickier for Holmes and Campbell. Chris Spielman has joined the team as an advisor to Hamp. So beyond Wood serving as the official barrier between football operations and ownership, Spielman provides another voice that can, and inevitably will, influence Hamp.

The biggest winner in all of this is Wood. Beyond the significant salary that Wood surely earns, Wood can claim credit when things go well and avoid accountability when things go poorly.

It’s great work, if you can get it.