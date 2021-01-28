Matt Rhule: “Very urgent” to have QB who makes plays in crucial situations

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said early this month that the team will “look at every opportunity to have the best we can have at every position” including quarterback as they head into the 2021 season.

Their starting quarterback in 2020 was Teddy Bridgewater, who Rhule said “has to have a tremendous offseason” if he’s going to remain in that job after a season that saw the Panthers lose a lot of close games when the offense failed to make plays down the stretch.

Speaking from the Senior Bowl on Wednesday, Rhule discussed what traits he’s looking for in a quarterback. One of them was closely related to how those one-score games played out last year.

“Just in general, I think you want someone who’s elitely intelligent. I think you want someone who’s a tremendous leader,” Rhule said, via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. “I think you want someone who’s accurate. I think you want someone who has arm talent to make all the throws. And I think you want someone who has a history of making plays in crucial situations, that’s just very urgent.”

With the eighth pick in the draft and a lot of potential movement involving quarterbacks around the league, the Panthers will have options to check the boxes on Rhule’s list. How they do so will provide a big hint about where Bridgewater will stand in the pecking order.