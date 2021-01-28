Maxx Crosby posts photo after surgery on labrum tear, broken hand

Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby played through a pair of significant injuries this season that required dual surgeries to address.

However, you wouldn’t have known that by viewing the team’s injury report this season.

Crosby posted a photo to his Twitter account on Wednesday night of his left arm is a sling and his right hand in a cast after getting both injuries addressed.

“16 games. 16 starts. 180+ Labrum tear & broken metal plate in my hand. Couldn’t be done without the support of my teammates & the @Raiders. Love y’all I’ll be back in 4 months ” Crosby wrote.

Crosby appeared on the Raiders injury report a grand total of zero times this season.

Via Levi Damien of Raiders Wire, Crosby told him he played with the injuries for most of the season. The broken plate in his hand came around Week 5 while the labrum tear worsened throughout the season.

“Didn’t truly know about severity of shoulder but it was weak and I aggravated it a few time during the year,” he said.

Neither injury appeared on the team’s injury report at any point. Even if an injury isn’t going to prevent a player from playing, they are supposed to be listed on the team’s report each week.

Crosby recorded seven sacks and 39 tackles for Las Vegas this season while playing over 900 defensive snaps, per Pro-Football-Reference.com.