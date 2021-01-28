Packers are expected to promote Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

The Packers have found an internal replacement for their special teams coordinator.

Green Bay will promote Maurice Drayton to the position, per a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Drayton has spent the last three years as the Packers’ assistant special teams coach. He was initially hired by former head coach Mike McCarthy in 2018, but Matt LaFleur retained him when he took over.

Drayton previously worked for the Colts from 2016-2017.

Green Bay did not retain Shawn Mennenga as special teams coordinator after a poor year with the unit.