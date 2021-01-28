Patrick Mahomes has a long memory of Tom Brady

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has won the quote of the day.

The Chiefs quarterback was 5 years old when Tom Brady began his NFL career. He was 6 1/2 when Brady won his first Super Bowl. Brady was 40 by the time Mahomes entered the NFL.

So Mahomes had the perfect answer when asked his first memory of the Bucs quarterback.

“It’s probably September 17, 1995, when I was born,” Mahomes said. “He’s been around for a while.”

Mahomes is headed to his second Super Bowl and could be on his third if not for Dee Ford‘s offsides penalty in the AFC Championship Game against Brady’s Patriots two years ago. He has a chance to outdo Brady’s postseason success, though he might have to stay around as long as Brady has to do it.

Brady’s career doesn’t yet have an expiration date. He will play at least next season when he’s 44 years old.