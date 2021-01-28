Patrick Mahomes: Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are playing really good football

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce are two of the best in the league at their respective positions.

They’re often the focus of Kansas City’s offensive game plans. But they’ve been particularly productive in the 2020 postseason.

In the divisional round, Kelce had eight receptions for 109 yards with a touchdown and Hill had eight catches for 110 yards. In the AFC Championship Game, Hill had nine catches for 172 yards and Kelce caught 13 passes for 118 yards and two TDs.

But more striking is their targets. Kelce and Hill each had 10 against the Browns. Kelce had 15 last Sunday and Hill had 11.

No other player has received more than five in a game.

Mahomes said Thursday that’s just a product of those two players getting open.

“They’re playing really good football right now. That’s the biggest thing,” Mahomes said. “I’m just taking what’s there, trying to get the ball to guys in space. I’m never someone that kind of chooses who I’m throwing to — I just throw it to whoever’s open. And so those guys have been getting open, I’ve been able to get them the ball. And I’m sure the Bucs have seen that as well, so I’m sure they’ll have a game plan to try to slow those guys down and we’ll have to adjust to that.”

Watching Chiefs games, it is striking how often Kelce and Hill seem to be wide open when Mahomes targets them. The Buccaneers will have a tall task in slowing down that dynamic attack in Super Bowl LV.