Report: Andre Carter following Daronte Jones to LSU

Getty Images

Former Jets defensive line coach Andre Carter is following Daronte Jones to LSU, Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com reports. Carter will serve in the same position in Baton Rouge.

Carter has spent the past three seasons in the NFL. He was assistant defensive line coach with the Dolphins before following Adam Gase to the Jets in 2019.

Carter, 41, entered the NFL as a first-round choice of the 49ers in 2001. He five years with the 49ers, five with Washington, two with the Patriots and one with the Raiders.

The one-time Pro Bowler made 517 tackles and 80.5 sacks in his career.